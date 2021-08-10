Late day storms for the first day of school. Tropical cyclone may impact Florida this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On this first day of the new school year the weather will cooperate, at least for the morning hours.

The weather pattern is very similar to what we saw yesterday with the east wind pattern in place. This is the pattern that we see in Florida many days during the summer. We can expect warm afternoons in the low 90s. Humidity will be high enough to bump heat indexes up into the 103 to 105 degree range.

The combination of heat and humidity builds a sea breeze that moves inland and triggers thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. Expect the pattern to repeat each day this workweek.

The weekend forecast contains a high level of forecast uncertainty. The looming question is how large an impact a developing tropical cyclone in the Caribbean may have on our weather.

Currently, we are in the forecast cone of uncertainty this weekend with the centerline track located about 60 miles offshore of the Suncoast on Sunday. However, the uncertainty in the forecast that far out is nearly 200 miles. Since only a 10- or 20-mile difference in the storm location can have a large influence on the weather, you can see why the forecast will need to be fine-tuned as we head into the next four days. However, now is the time to be sure your hurricane plan is set and supplies are in-house in case it’s needed.

