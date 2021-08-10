Advertise With Us
La Primavera Supermarket to hold free vaccine clinic

(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - La Primavera Supermarket in Sarasota will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, Aug. 21.

The event will be held in partnership with the Department of Health-Sarasota County, the City of Sarasota and The Mallard Law Firm and will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at La Primavera, 901 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to individuals age 12 and older. No appointments are necessary. Bilingual Spanish speakers will be on site to help coordinate the event.

“In an effort to increase the vaccination rate in our Hispanic community we’re building creative partnerships to overcome lingering access and hesitancy issues,” said Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody. “Enlisting trusted community institutions like La Primavera in our vaccination efforts is a natural step towards stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

For questions and more information about the vaccine clinic, contact La Primavera Supermarket at 941-366-5321.

