Keeping a close watch on tropical system

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Well here we go again. Similar to what we saw with Elsa a few weeks ago there is a lot of uncertainty in the long range forecast days 4 and 5. It is now located south of Puerto Rico as of Tuesday evening. It is moving to the WNW at 15 mph with winds of 35 mph. Although it is looking fairly impressive from GOES 16 satellite, ground truth from the hurricane hunters still indicate it has several areas of low pressure and has not been classified as a tropical storm or depression at the time of this writing.

Conditions will become more favorable for it to strengthen over the next 24 hours and looks to become tropical storm Fred before it moves over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola in the Greater Antilles. As it moves near or over the Dominican Republic and Haiti it will once again be disrupted by the mountains and more than likely be downgraded to a tropical depression once again on Thursday. As it tracks to the WNW around the western periphery of a high pressure ridge to its north it will then begin to move to the NNW once it gets into the Florida straits on Friday.

Still poorly organized but expected to get stronger on Wednesday (NOAA)

After Friday things get a bit confusing as to where it might go. While most of the models are showing it move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday and then up toward the panhandle of Florida by late Sunday others are showing it move well west of Florida into the central Gulf. Everyone must remember that the forecast error for days 4 and 5 are 175 miles and 200 miles respectively. Without a well defined center at this point this cone of uncertainty may surely shift further west or east depending upon which circulation south of Puerto Rico becomes the dominate one.

Now as far as intensity goes we have to watch this like a hawk. We have to remember that hurricane Elsa moved through early July when there wasn’t nearly as much energy in the Gulf as there is now. Most intensity forecast models show this as a tropical storm as it moves into and along the west coast of Florida on Saturday and Sunday. Lots can happen between now and then so stay tuned to ABC7 and the First Alert Weather team to keep up to date with what’s happening with this potential storm.

If we are going to feel any impacts with what could become Fred it would be more than likely late Saturday through Sunday. The thinking now would be heavy rain low end tropical storm force winds 40-50 mph. There wouldn’t be much of a storm surge as most of the winds would be offshore through the bulk of the day on Saturday and early Sunday morning.

The forecast for Wednesday we can expect mostly sunny skies in the morning and then partly cloudy by the early afternoon as the sea breeze kicks in. This sea breeze will be eventually collide with the SE winds and the east coast breeze which will bring a good deal of showers and thunderstorms in mid to late afternoon and through the early evening. The high on Wednesday will be in the low 90′s and lows in the upper 70′s.

Same kind of weather can be expected on Thursday with a good chance for late day storms otherwise partly cloudy and hot with a high around 92.

Friday we will see partly cloudy skies and a shift in the wind as the tropical system gets close to the Florida straits.

The weekend forecast will be all dependent upon the future path of what could be tropical storm Fred. Right now we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday with some heavy rain possible. Stay tuned as this is subject to change.

For boaters Wednesday we will see nice boating weather through much of the morning and early afternoon with winds out of the SE turning to the NW at 10 knots. Seas will less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters.

