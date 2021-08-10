Bradenton women sentenced for Social Security fraud

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for continuing to collect her mother’s Social Security checks after she had died, prosecutors said.

Tekia Middleton, 41, will submit to three years of supervision after her release, for theft of government funds. The court also ordered Middleton to pay $51,755 in restitution.

According to court documents, Middleton’s mother died in 2014 but Middleton never reported her death to the Social Security Administration, which continued to pay benefits through June 2019.

Prosecutors say Middleton knowingly accessed the funds meant for her mother and used them for her own personal expenses.

Middleton had pleaded guilty on May 4.

