Bradenton Juvenile Detention Sergeant charged with child abuse

(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, a Bradenton Juvenile Detention Sergeant was arrested and charged with child abuse.

At the request of Manatee County Child Protective Services, detectives responded to 1805 5th Street West, the location of the Department of Juvenile Justice, Tuesday morning.

Detectives learned, through video evidence and witness testimony, that 44-year-old Charles Edwards, a Juvenile Detention Sergeant at the location, had placed a 15-year-old juvenile detainee in a reverse chokehold, according to a press release. The child lost consciousness.

The juvenile was treated at the scene by the on-site nurse, but not until approximately two hours after the incident, according to the Bradenton Police Department news release.

Edwards is charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, a third-degree felony. This is an ongoing investigation.

