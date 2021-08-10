Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Baby sea turtles released safely into open water after rehab

(Getty Images)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted Mote Marine in releasing baby sea turtles into the gulf following rehab.

In order to make sure the turtles swam safely past red tide, Marine Deputy John Fandozzi was on site.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County looking for dozens of employees
Sarasota County Government releases update on Red Tide
Police lights by night
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Bee Ridge crash
More than 100 grams of the drug called "spice" was seized by Sarasota Police.
Two arrested after alleged drug deal in park, police say
Florida in the cone on day 5
Tropical storm likely to develop

Latest News

Long-running farmers market in Englewood to close
Bradenton women sentenced for Social Security fraud
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Ambulances wait outside as COVID infections spread
Florida to appeal cruise line’s court victory on vaccine passports