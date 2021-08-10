Baby sea turtles released safely into open water after rehab

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office assisted Mote Marine in releasing baby sea turtles into the gulf following rehab.

In order to make sure the turtles swam safely past red tide, Marine Deputy John Fandozzi was on site.

How ADORABLE is this?! On Saturday, we were more than happy to assist @MoteMarineLab in releasing several baby sea turtles into the gulf following rehab. Marine Deputy John Fandozzi made sure to take these little guys safely past red tide into open water. 🐢🌊 #JustKeepSwimming pic.twitter.com/e4YMi3RVAF — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) August 10, 2021

