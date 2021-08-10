1 in critical condition after motorcycle accident in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident in Sarasota County.

The accident took place on Monday afternoon at Bee Ridge Road and Radnor Place.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling east on Bee Ridge Road in the left turn lane, approaching the intersection with Radnor Place. A motorcycle was traveling west in the right lane of Bee Ridge Road, also approaching the intersection.

The pickup truck then turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing that motorcycle to hit the side of the truck.

According to FHP, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

