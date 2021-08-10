Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
1 in critical condition after motorcycle accident in Sarasota County

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident in Sarasota County.

The accident took place on Monday afternoon at Bee Ridge Road and Radnor Place.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling east on Bee Ridge Road in the left turn lane, approaching the intersection with Radnor Place. A motorcycle was traveling west in the right lane of Bee Ridge Road, also approaching the intersection.

The pickup truck then turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing that motorcycle to hit the side of the truck.

According to FHP, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

