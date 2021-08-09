Typical summer weather for the Suncoast this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -High pressure drives our weather with an east wind to start the workweek. This type of flow favors dry morning commutes with storms building late in the day. There will be plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures today. With air temperatures in the low 90′s and rising afternoon humidity, we can expect “feels like temperatures” in the 102 to 105 range.

The east wind will keep our sea breeze close to the coast and slow its development, causing it to trigger storms late in the afternoon. The afternoon storms will be forming inland and the movement will be slow. So if you live east of the interstate you could get significant rain bucket totals over the next couple of days.

There are a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic that need our attention. The disturbance closest to us, and with the best chance for development, is still over 2000 miles away and has not formed yet. Models are suggesting a motion of this cluster of clouds, with a 60% chance for development, toward Puerto Rico and Hispaniola by mid-week and possibly toward Florida by early next week. It is way too early to know what, if any, impact will be seen in Florida, but tropical storm warnings for the Caribbean are likely soon. Stay current on tropical forecasts, especially later this workweek.

