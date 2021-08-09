Advertise With Us
Two arrested after alleged drug deal in park, police say

More than 100 grams of the drug called "spice" was seized by Sarasota Police.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police arrested two men in an undercover operation Aug. 5 after getting a tip about a pending drug deal, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police observed Thomas Emery, 43, of Venice, give David Barber, 39, of Sarasota, several plastic bags they suspected contained drugs, the affidavit said. After the transaction, in Selby Five Points Park, the two men were detained.

Officers found $52 in cash and 99.5 grams of the synthetic drug knows as “spice” in Emery’s possession. The spice was found in 70 individual small clear bags and one gallon-sized clear bag. Officers found $100 in cash 17.1 grams of spice in Barber’s possession, police said.

Officers performed a presumptive field test on the substances which yielded positive results for spice.

Both men were arrested. Emery is facing charges of sale/possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park; and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, both felonies.

Harper is facing a felony charge of sale/possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.

