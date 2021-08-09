Tropical storm likely to develop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of disturbed weather called Invest 94 is likely to become the next named storm. It is located just east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving to the WNW at 10-15 mph toward Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic. It is looking rather healthy from the latest satellite image but lacks a true center at this time. Conditions will become more favorable for this to get better organized over the next 12 to 24 hours and will likely become a tropical depression or storm later tonight or early on Tuesday.

Could have impact on Florida over weekend (WWSB)

Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required this afternoon with shorter-than-normal lead times for portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. In addition, heavy rains and flooding are likely for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of this system. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

