Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Tropical storm likely to develop

Next name is Fred
System likely to form and impact Puerto Rico
System likely to form and impact Puerto Rico(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of disturbed weather called Invest 94 is likely to become the next named storm. It is located just east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving to the WNW at 10-15 mph toward Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic. It is looking rather healthy from the latest satellite image but lacks a true center at this time. Conditions will become more favorable for this to get better organized over the next 12 to 24 hours and will likely become a tropical depression or storm later tonight or early on Tuesday.

Could have impact on Florida over weekend
Could have impact on Florida over weekend(WWSB)

Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required this afternoon with shorter-than-normal lead times for portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. In addition, heavy rains and flooding are likely for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of this system. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Modrick Slate
A few isolated storms, and the latest red tide reports
Siesta Key Beach.
Red tide levels increasing, report says
PHOTO: AP NEWS
Bradenton golfer wins gold medal at Olympics
Sarasota County Democratic Party Executive Board calls for school mask mandate
Modrick Slate
A Hot Saturday, red tide continues and the tropics are waking up

Latest News

John Scalzi
Typical summer weather for the Suncoast this week
Invest 94L a spot to watch in the coming week.
Higher storms chances to kick off the new week
Weather
First Alert Weather - 6:00am August 8, 2021
Modrick Slate
A few isolated storms, and the latest red tide reports