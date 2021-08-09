Suncoast fans react to the passing of Bobby Bowden

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In 40 years of coaching major college football, Bobby Bowden won 377 games – 315 of them during his 34 seasons at Florida State – and two national championships.

Not only did he put Florida State on the map by taking the Seminoles from afterthought to dynasty, he left an indelible mark on the game with a rare combination of coaching acumen, gracious demeanor, and compassion for those he coached and competed against, but that mark was felt here on Florida’s Suncoast as well.

“He was a stellar man as far as integrity and as a man of faith,” said Sarasota Seminole Club Secretary Kelly Paige.

Paige said the passing of Bobby Bowden rocked their organization, and he put the university on the map and made them what they are today.

“As an organization, we have crushed Bobby Bowden and made Florida State who we are and he put us the map as a university,” said Paige.

Paige said Bowden inspired many of those who were around him.

“He’s somebody that was a role model not only for other coaches but for the young men that he coached,” said Paige.

Also here on the Suncoast local Florida State fans like Steven Valenty expressed those same sentiments.

“He was a role model for everybody not just in college sports but for anyone playing peewee sports down in the threshold below him,” said Valenty

Valenty who is a homegrown Florida State fan said the passing of Bowden is sad but the legacy he created will forever live on...

“This guy was a leader he was a great coach and he was believed in by his players,” said Valenty

