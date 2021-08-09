Advertise With Us
SPD urges drivers to be aware of school buses as first day of school approaches

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are urging drivers to be extra cautious as students head back to school.

Officers pulled over one driver doing 74 in a 45 MPH zone in the 4100-block of Fruitville Road in front of a local high school. While there were no lights flashing, they took the opportunity to remind drivers that students and buses will be back on the road in the morning.

School zones have a Speed Limit of 15 MPH when lights are flashing.

The Florida Department of Transportation has also tweeted a handy guide on what to do if you encounter a stopped school bus on the roadways.

