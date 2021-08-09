SPD urges drivers to be aware of school buses as first day of school approaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are urging drivers to be extra cautious as students head back to school.

Officers pulled over one driver doing 74 in a 45 MPH zone in the 4100-block of Fruitville Road in front of a local high school. While there were no lights flashing, they took the opportunity to remind drivers that students and buses will be back on the road in the morning.

School zones have a Speed Limit of 15 MPH when lights are flashing.

🚔🚨PLEASE SLOW DOWN🚔🚨Our Traffic Unit stopped a driver in the 4100 block of Fruitville Road this morning going 74 in a 45 😮 While school zone lights weren’t flashing at the time (it was 6:45am), this is right in front of a high school & a school zone. School zones are 15mph. pic.twitter.com/tkO0CYWmeZ — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) August 9, 2021

The Florida Department of Transportation has also tweeted a handy guide on what to do if you encounter a stopped school bus on the roadways.

It’s back-to-school season in Florida! Do you know when to stop for a school bus? This scenario depicts a divided roadway with a median. Notice that the traffic traveling in the opposite direction is not required to stop, but instead proceeds with caution. pic.twitter.com/XL1XVaXxer — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) August 9, 2021

