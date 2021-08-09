Sarasota County Government releases update on Red Tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government has released its daily report on Red Tide.

Red Tide is present at all 16 beaches in Sarasota County, and patrons will see red tide notification signs posted. Officials evaluated public beaches and access points, reporting mostly minor to no respiratory irritation and minor to no marine debris.

Red Tide beach cleanup operations on Siesta, Manasota and portions of Lido Beaches are underway on public beach areas and access points.

Over the weekend staff reported slight improvements to conditions, and removed approximately 2.8 tons of marine debris off Siesta on Saturday. Public beaches and access points continue to be evaluated each morning.

Community members are encouraged to register for the Red Tide Newsletter by clicking the red button on the top right of scgov.net/redtide, check daily beach conditions at visitbeaches.org.

