Pet Pandemic: Shelters filling up again

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A little more than a year ago, we packed up our offices and made desks at our dining room tables to work from home.

There were some positives to the tough situation - more time for our furry friends and more adoptions than ever.

Now that humans are heading back into the office though, shelters are back at square one and say they need all the help they can get.

“What we are seeing is that shelters rescues sanctuaries are now getting inundated with those pets that… all of a sudden they don’t have a purpose,” said Marsha Panuce, founder of Donte’s Den Pet Rescue.

She says shelters across the Suncoast are now jam packed with paws, some pandemic pets even being returned.

“Now corporate America is calling back,” Marsha said. “Now what do you do with that pet who truly was your companion for about nine or 10 months?”

Animal advocates are calling the surge a “shelter pandemic” and say its an issue affecting rescues nationwide.

“There’s always, always dogs and cats that are always surrendered and abandoned, and they need our help,” said Deanna Murchie, president of the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch.

Shelters are looking to fosters for help now more than ever, and hope more people will sign up to give some of their time if they can’t take on a full-time friend.

They say if you can’t take on another animal, consider donating. If you can’t donate, give your time and volunteer instead.

“You could come here and just, you know, love a pet, walk a pet and just have fun,” Deanna said.

As life returns to normal, advocates say they hope this influx evens out, and that they’ll get more help along the way.

