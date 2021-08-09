Manatee County looking for dozens of employees

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County government will be giving conditional, on-the-spot job offers at a hiring expo Aug. 26 in Palmetto.

Local job seekers will have dozens of public sector careers apply for at the event to be held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

Hiring managers from several agencies will be prepared to make on-site conditional job offers to qualified candidates, the county announced in a news release. “Our hiring expo is an incredible opportunity for skilled workers, young professionals and anyone seeking a career in public service,” said Kim Stroud, Manatee County human resources director.

The hiring expo will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the convention center, at One Haben Boulevard in Palmetto. Some of the positions the county are looking to fill include:

Administrative assistant

Maintenance technicians and supervisors (Parks, Public Works, Utilities)

Senior surveyor

Custodian

Industrial electrician

Engineer, engineering technician, senior project engineer

Beach lifeguard

Paramedic

Veterinary technician

Customer service representative

Bus operator

Fiscal specialist

Traffic signal technician

Senior development Review specialist

Senior building trades worker

Planner and senior planner

Permitting technician and senior permitting technician

Senior plans examiner, inspections officer

Code enforcement officer

911 telecommunicator

311 customer service representative

Potential employees can also search and apply for Manatee County Government positions at www.mymanatee.org/jobs For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manatee.county.fl and on Twitter @ManateeGov.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.