Manatee County looking for dozens of employees

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County government will be giving conditional, on-the-spot job offers at a hiring expo Aug. 26 in Palmetto.

Local job seekers will have dozens of public sector careers apply for at the event to be held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto. 

Hiring managers from several agencies will be prepared to make on-site conditional job offers to qualified candidates, the county announced in a news release. “Our hiring expo is an incredible opportunity for skilled workers, young professionals and anyone seeking a career in public service,” said Kim Stroud, Manatee County human resources director.

The hiring expo will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the convention center, at One Haben Boulevard in Palmetto. Some of the positions the county are looking to fill include:

  • Administrative assistant
  • Maintenance technicians and supervisors (Parks, Public Works, Utilities)
  • Senior surveyor
  • Custodian
  • Industrial electrician
  • Engineer, engineering technician, senior project engineer
  • Beach lifeguard
  • Paramedic
  • Veterinary technician
  • Customer service representative
  • Bus operator
  • Fiscal specialist
  • Traffic signal technician
  • Senior development Review specialist
  • Senior building trades worker
  • Planner and senior planner
  • Permitting technician and senior permitting technician
  • Senior plans examiner, inspections officer
  • Code enforcement officer
  • 911 telecommunicator
  • 311 customer service representative

Potential employees can also search and apply for Manatee County Government positions at www.mymanatee.org/jobs For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manatee.county.fl and on Twitter @ManateeGov.

