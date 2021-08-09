Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Italian postal workers intercept suspicious letter to pope

FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer...
FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Italian paramilitary police are investigating the source of an envelope containing three bullets addressed to the pope.

The Carabinieri provincial command in Milan says the suspicious envelope was identified overnight at a mail sorting facility in a suburb.

It had been mailed from France.

The envelope was addressed by hand in pen to: “The Pope, Vatican City, St. Peter’s Square, Rome,” and contained three bullets presumed to be for a pistol and a message referring to financial operations at the Vatican.

An investigation is ongoing. The Vatican did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Modrick Slate
A few isolated storms, and the latest red tide reports
Siesta Key Beach.
Red tide levels increasing, report says
PHOTO: AP NEWS
Bradenton golfer wins gold medal at Olympics
Modrick Slate
A Hot Saturday, red tide continues and the tropics are waking up
Sarasota County Democratic Party Executive Board calls for school mask mandate

Latest News

Sanderson Farms, one of nation’s largest poultry companies, is being acquired for $4.53 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Pet Pandemic
Pet Pandemic: Shelters filling up again
ABC7's John Scalzi with your local forecast
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Monday August 9 - clipped version WX
This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering...
‘Not normal.’ Ex-Cuomo aide details groping allegations
Manatee County looking for dozens of employees