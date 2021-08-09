Homeless man beaten in North Port robbery attempt

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port police have one suspect in custody and are looking for two others after a homeless man was beaten and stabbed during an apparent robbery attempt July 31.

Detectives say the victim was in Veteran’s Park at about 10 p.m., when three men pulled up in two separate cars and ordered the victim to “give John the money.”

The victim told the men he had no money, who then began to beat him, according to the arrest report. The victim sustained injuries to his face and shoulder, including a single knife wound, the report said.

Witnesses interviewed at the scene identified one of the suspects as John. The following day, officers patrolling area near the park found the suspect, identified as John Uzzardi, 57, and interviewed him.

The report notes that based on evidence, Uzzardi was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is continuing, North Port Police say.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.