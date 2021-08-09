Florida DEP releases update on Piney Point

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is continuing to monitors onsite water management activities at Piney Point to safely control water levels, respond to rainfall events and support water treatment.

The site has not received any additional rainfall in the last 72 hours, though that could change as storms roll through the area. Rainwater runoff from the approximately 4.5 inches of rain received last week.

This is rainwater, not wastewater from the compartment areas onsite. Samples of the stormwater were collected by HRK Holdings, the site’s operator, again and they meet the requirements of HRK’s discharge permit and meet water quality standards.

Key status updates and response activities:

