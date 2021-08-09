Florida DEP releases update on Piney Point
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is continuing to monitors onsite water management activities at Piney Point to safely control water levels, respond to rainfall events and support water treatment.
The site has not received any additional rainfall in the last 72 hours, though that could change as storms roll through the area. Rainwater runoff from the approximately 4.5 inches of rain received last week.
This is rainwater, not wastewater from the compartment areas onsite. Samples of the stormwater were collected by HRK Holdings, the site’s operator, again and they meet the requirements of HRK’s discharge permit and meet water quality standards.
Key status updates and response activities:
- The department filed a complaint in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court of Manatee County on Aug. 5, initiating enforcement action against HRK Holdings, LLC. Learn more by reviewing DEP’s filed complaint and a frequently asked questions document.
- Approximately 262 million gallons are currently held within the NGS-South compartment. Pond level readings are expected to fluctuate due to a host of factors, including rainfall, water management activities and wind/associated waves in the pond.
- DEP continues to monitor and sample surrounding waterways following previous discharges. DEP’s interactive water quality dashboard details sampling locations and corresponding results to evaluate any environmental impact. Results will continue to be posted as soon as they are available.
- DEP is also working collaboratively with the Tampa Bay Estuary Program (TBEP) and local governments to cover more area and collect more data. For a comprehensive view of all sampling in Tampa Bay related to Piney Point, visit TBEP’s interactive water quality dashboard.
- DEP continues working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Florida Department of Health to monitor algal blooms and water quality. FWC is the lead agency on red tide and will continue to update conditions on their website. For more information on red tide, please visit ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov.
