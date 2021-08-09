Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan introduces bill to list manatees as endangered

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Last April, Teresa Tyrrell, a former account executive at ABC 7, came across a dead baby manatee and described the sight as “heartbreaking.”

This has become a common sight all across Florida, manatees coming up deceased. At the beginning of April, we were at an alarming death total of 610 but now, we are at a record breaking number 890 and it continues to climb.

The mass die off earlier this year at Indian River Lagoon killed 20% of their total manatee population as 95% of seagrass died as well. Back on our coast, there is growing concerns of red tide, an issue that killed 300 manatees in 2013, and this could pose the same threat now,

The Executive Director of Save the Manatee Club, Patrick Rose, explained, “We’ve been building it, if you will, a debt that’s come due.” Rose goes on to explain that the Piney Point disaster was a environmental catastrophe that should not have occurred.

For Tyrrell the alarming death rates and continued environmental problems is alarming. “We have lot of smart people in this world, in Sarasota in Florida, something can be done, and it’s time. Let’s not wait until there are 500 or 150 or 5, you know, right now we have 1000s so let’s work at increasing that number,” Tyrrell explained.

The first step in doing so was made today as Representative Vern Buchanan and Representative Darren Soto introduced a bill to upgrade manatees back to endangered.

This year’s record-breaking number of manatee deaths (890) is staggering and extremely concerning. We must do everything we can to protect these gentle giants from extinction, which is why @RepDarrenSoto and I introduced legislation to designate them an endangered species. — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) August 9, 2021

“You know, we’re all going to try to work together to get this on the floor as quickly as we can so we can get this passed because it will mean more resources to manatees and keep them in a better scenario so we can bend the curve instead of creating more deaths,” Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan explained.

For Tyrrell, taking care of manatees is “like taking car of your pet, it’s like your dog or your cat or your kids or your babies you know your children, they rely on you. If it wasn’t for you, they wouldn’t be here. That’s the same thing with the manatees.”

It is taking steps like this bill that are an investment. Patrick Rose explained, “An investment into manatee protection is an investment in Florida’s future.

If you do come across a deceased manatee, you are asked to call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC(3922).

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.