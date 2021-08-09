Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
DOH-Manatee to open second COVID-19 testing site in Palmetto

(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)(Marco Ugarte | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has announced that it will team up with Manatee County Government to offer an additional COVID-19 testing location within the county.

The COVID-19 testing site will be located at the Bradenton Area Convention Center southwest parking lot on Haben Boulevard in Palmetto. The site operates from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Testing, including both PCR and rapid testing, are free of charge. This is a walk-up operation and no appointment is necessary. Visitors are asked to bring proof of Florida residency.

”I encourage all Manatee County residents and visitors to stay vigilant because COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community.” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “Now is not the time to let your guard down and it’s more important than ever to continue following CDC guidelines.”

DOH-Manatee will continue to run the testing and vaccine site at the Palmetto bus station weekdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, call (941) 242-6646.

