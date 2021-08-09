Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota changes visitor policy, inpatient surgeries

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota(Source: Google)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Doctors Hospital of Sarasota has enacted a new visitation policy due to rising cases of COVID-19. Starting Tuesday, inpatient surgeries with overnight stays will be postponed.

In order to protect patients and staff, the following rules are now in place:

  • Inpatient Units – No visitors are permitted.
  • Exceptions must be approved by the administrator on call or administration and can be made for end-of-life situations and behavioral health units. A patient’s attorney of record, a state or federal representative on official duty, and end-of-life situation visitors are allowed.
  • Emergency Room – One visitor is allowed per patient in the ER.
  • Outpatient Procedures – One visitor is allowed per patient who is having outpatient surgery or other outpatient procedure requiring sedation.
  • Anyone under the age of 18 will not be considered for visitation unless they are the parent of a hospitalized child.

Surgeries that cannot safely be delayed will proceed as scheduled. Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 10, the hospital will be deferring inpatient, hospital surgeries that require an overnight stay. Same day, elective surgeries will continue. This will continue until the current COVID-19 surge subsides.

