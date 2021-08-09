COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida, data say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida is continuing to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.

According to the department’s weekly situation report for July 30 to Aug. 5, there have been 2,725,450 COVID-19 cases in Florida with 39,695 deaths reported.

Sarasota County has reported 37,599 total cases, with 1,934 new cases reported since July 29, the last reporting period. To date, 282,832 or 70 percent of Sarasota residents have been vaccinated.

Manatee County has reported 45,137 total cases, with 1,997 new cases since July 29. To date, 215,683 or 60% of Manatee residents have been vaccinated.

DOH-Sarasota continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations, with no appointment necessary from health department locations in downtown Sarasota and North Port.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, and 6950 Outreach Way, North Port. Both locations close from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines are available at multiple community outlets. To find the location nearest you please visit www.vaccines.gov.

COVID-19 Testing:

Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota. This site is operated by Nomi Health.

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota. This site is operated by Lab Services.

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave, North Port. This site is operated by Lab Services.

All three sites are open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will test anyone regardless of symptoms. Testing is free, PCR and Rapid Antigen tests will be available.

More information can be found at Sarasotahealth.org or scgov.net.

