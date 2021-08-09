Bowden to lie at Capitol museum on Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Bobby Bowden, the legendary former head football coach at Florida State University, will lie in honor at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum on Friday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to allow the public to pay respects.

“Coach Bobby Bowden was a truly great man and legendary Floridian,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Bowden transformed the program into a college football powerhouse. During his time at Florida State, Bowden led FSU to national championships in 1993 and 1999, as well as 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships.

The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.