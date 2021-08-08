Tax Holiday for school supplies ends Monday, August 9

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Back to School Tax Holiday that began Saturday, July 31 is coming to an end Monday, August 9. Parents and guardians can take advantage of these sales as the school semester begins.

School supplies that are $15 or less and clothing, shoes, and backpacks under $60 are eligible for the tax holiday.

You can learn more on the Florida Department of Revenue’s Website.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.