Tax Holiday for school supplies ends Monday, August 9

(HNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Back to School Tax Holiday that began Saturday, July 31 is coming to an end Monday, August 9. Parents and guardians can take advantage of these sales as the school semester begins.

School supplies that are $15 or less and clothing, shoes, and backpacks under $60 are eligible for the tax holiday.

You can learn more on the Florida Department of Revenue’s Website.

