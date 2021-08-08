Sarasota County Democratic Party Executive Board calls for school mask mandate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, the Executive Board of the Sarasota County Democratic Party made a statement calling for the Sarasota County School Board to require all staff and students to wear masks and to institute social distancing strategies when schools open on August 10th.

Sarasota joins other counties around Florida who are also making a similar plea.

The board cites Florida’s recent record number of pediatric COVID-19 cases as a reason why the school board should require masks. This week, Florida also reported the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the nation.

The board also mentions that The American Academy of Pediatrics and its Florida chapter have both strongly recommended re-introducing these safety precautions as the much more infectious Delta variant of the virus spreads.

Their concern lies in both the safety of school children, and the community where the cases could spread, according to their official statement.

