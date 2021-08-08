Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Higher storms chances to kick off the new week

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong storms moving through DeSoto county this evening with frequent lightning and possibly some pea-sized hail. This storm will start to weaken as we continue into the night. The coast will stay quiet overnight with a few clouds.

Monday may start dry but by the evening commute it could be quite soggy. Widespread scattered storms likely throughout late Monday afternoon and into the night. Temperatures warm in the lower 90′s with feel like temperatures near 100°.

Scattered rain and storm chances hang around for the rest of the week with warm temperatures.

Watching the tropics as there are two areas of disturbance; however, Saharan dust is limiting their development. Invest 94L has the best likely hood of developing and could impact southern Florida. To what extent? It is to early to say but likely could bring some rain to far southern Florida. We will continue to monitor these areas over the week.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Florida woman skinny dips in strangers pool, refuses to leave the water
Modrick Slate
A Hot Saturday, red tide continues and the tropics are waking up
Siesta Key Beach.
Red tide levels increasing, report says
PHOTO: AP NEWS
Bradenton golfer wins gold medal at Olympics
Manatee School Board
DeSantis names Hopes’ replace to Manatee school board

Latest News

Tax Holiday for school supplies ends Monday, August 9
Circus
Animal rights activists protest Loomis Bros. Circus
News
Good Morning Suncoast at 7:00am - Sunday August 8, 2021
NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 6:00am - Sunday August 8, 2021