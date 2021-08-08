Higher storms chances to kick off the new week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong storms moving through DeSoto county this evening with frequent lightning and possibly some pea-sized hail. This storm will start to weaken as we continue into the night. The coast will stay quiet overnight with a few clouds.

Monday may start dry but by the evening commute it could be quite soggy. Widespread scattered storms likely throughout late Monday afternoon and into the night. Temperatures warm in the lower 90′s with feel like temperatures near 100°.

Scattered rain and storm chances hang around for the rest of the week with warm temperatures.

Watching the tropics as there are two areas of disturbance; however, Saharan dust is limiting their development. Invest 94L has the best likely hood of developing and could impact southern Florida. To what extent? It is to early to say but likely could bring some rain to far southern Florida. We will continue to monitor these areas over the week.

