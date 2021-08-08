A few isolated storms, and the latest red tide reports

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday a few more hit-and-miss afternoon thunderstorms will pop up. And those storms will be more likely for the coming week, but still just for the afternoon hours. We are tracking three potential storms in the tropics. But these storms could be slow to develop, but at least one has the potential to become a tropical storm.

Red tide continues to be our major problem with the worst conditions in Florida right here along our Suncoast. Saturday conditions for respiratory irritation were only in the SLight to Moderate ranges. These conditions change from day to day. Whatever you do outside, the UV index is Extreme, meaning you can get a sunburn in 10 minutes, so sun protection is a must!

Red Tide Sunday (Station)

