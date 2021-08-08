Animal rights activists protest Loomis Bros. Circus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Circus has returned to Sarasota, as last year, no shows were able to run due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While some people are welcoming the circus with open arms others are protesting.

“We can’t support the circus that we knew and enjoyed because of what we know now,” said Protestor Gloria Nova-Fuson.

Loomis Bros. Circus Ringmaster Justin Loomis said he believes the animals in his circus are well taken care of due to being licensed to have them.

“We are licensed and inspected by the U.S Department of Agriculture and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission,” said Loomis. “Their licensing program includes care programs and veterinary programs, so the animals are very structured as far as care goes.”

ABC7 asked Loomis why their circus continues to use animals as part of their circus acts and Loomis said it ties back to tradition.

“It’s a lifestyle, not a job, we’ve been doing it generationally our fathers did it before us and their fathers did it before them,” said Loomis.

Traditions that Nova-Fuson said she believes can be adapted.

“They’re reframing tradition and they’re still honoring those traditions but doing them in new ways,” said Nova-Fuson.

