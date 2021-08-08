Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over. The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people, two men and a woman, had been pulled over.

Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded.

The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.

Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Florida woman skinny dips in strangers pool, refuses to leave the water
Modrick Slate
A Hot Saturday, red tide continues and the tropics are waking up
Siesta Key Beach.
Red tide levels increasing, report says
Manatee School Board
DeSantis names Hopes’ replace to Manatee school board
High grass and trash concerns for some residents in North Port.
Some North Port residents upset with high grass and trash in their neighborhoods

Latest News

No swim advisory for multiple beaches
No swim advisory lifted at three Suncoast beaches
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
ev4
State College of Florida continues minority outreach as new semester begins