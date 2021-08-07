Some North Port residents upset with high grass and trash in their neighborhoods

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Rick Dycus says parts of his neighborhood near Eagle Pass Street in North Port is an eyesore. He says the problem now is more than just the high grass on the corners or the vacant lots.

“Over there they have a lot of trash laying around, branches plus major growth at all the corners on this side of Toledo Blade,” said Dycus. “The contractors do the other side of Toledo Blade and things are no problems with the corners there, they take care of it, but they don’t take care of it on this side.”

Dycus tells ABC7 the city’s public works department should be maintaining these neighborhoods more often. City officials say they follow through with what’s required of them and what is in their power.

“We’re only responsible for the right of way and it’s that six mowings per year on local roads, and that is the level of service,” said Chuck Speake, Acting Public Works Director for the city of North Port.

Officials say a lot of this is up to the neighbors.

“It is the property owners responsibility to maintain their property, whether it’s vacant or not, to the edge of pavement,” said Speake.

“It’s very concerning, I’ve been at this for ten years,” said Dycus. “Starting to complain with emails and we got a little bit somewhere for awhile, then it stopped.”

City officials say if residents want more work done, they’ll have to pay more money for it.

“To increase this level of service, would increase the assessment,” said Speake.

As far as the trash is concerned, residents can call the city. Crews will then respond to pick it up.

For more information you can log onto https://www.cityofnorthport.com/government/city-services/public-works.

