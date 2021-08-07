Advertise With Us
Sarasota Olympic shooter Mary Tucker reflects on her Olympic experience

Mary Tucker
Mary Tucker(WWSB/University of Kentucky)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mary Tucker, 20, has made a name for herself in the sport of shooting and has made some noise in her very first Olympic games.

The shooter is one of the few members of Team USA who is competing in multiple events, as she shot in the Women’s Air Rifle, Mixed Team Air Rifle, and the Women’s Smallbore.

  • Career Highlights
  • Tokyo Olympic Games
    • 10-meter Air Rifle Mixed Team: Olympic Silver Medalist
    • 10-meter Air Rifle: 6th place
    • 50-meter Rifle 3 positions: 13th place
  • 2021 ISSF World Cup New Delhi
    • Women’s Air Rifle: Gold medalist
    • Women’s Team Air Rifle: Silver medalist
    • Mixed Team Air: Bronze medalist
  • 2021 NCAA Champion
    • Women’s Air Rifle
    • Women’s Smallbore

“You know I was hoping for a little bit more but I am happy with my performances,” said Tucker. “Everybody was competing at such a high level, so I am happy with what happened.”

The path to the Olympics for the NCAA champion from the University of Kentucky and ISSF World Cup Champion wasn’t so easy at the beginning when trying out for her high school team.

“I tried out for that team and I was really bad at it actually when I first started,” said Tucker. “That coach was like yeah you’re not very good at it and probably won’t go very far with it.”

Tucker said she used this as a way to light a fire inside her spirit and used it as inspiration to keep going.

“Obviously when someone tells you you can’t do something it just makes you want to do it more,” said Tucker. “So that was the main reason.”

Looking back on her experience, Tucker wants people to know that hard work does pay off.

“It feels I can prove to people that I can do stuff and other people can do stuff as well if they work hard,” said Tucker.

