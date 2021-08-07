Sarasota County holds community cleanup in Newtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Newtown neighborhood of Sarasota is holding their annual community cleanup, Saturday.

It’s an opportunity for people to throw away any household items, junk and yard waste they may have collected over the years.

There will be dumpsters located at:

- 23rd Street and Chester Avenue

- 19th Street and Chilk Avenue

- Newtown Estates Park and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.