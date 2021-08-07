Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Neighbors respond to Piney Point lawsuit

Piney Point
Piney Point(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A day after the Florida Department of Environmental Protection filed a lawsuit against the owner of Piney Point and word is getting around near the site.

Nobody might be more interested than Tamara Harte, owner of the newly opened Waypoint, a bar on Highway 41, about a mile away from Piney Point.

The Harte’s would have opened sooner, but the mess at Piney Point slowed things up, and closed their construction company just across the parking lot.

“You know, when that spill happened, we didn’t have access to our business for a week,” said Harte. “And I called Manatee County and the girl on the phone said at first it was the toxicity in the bay, and then it was the wall of water that was supposed to be coming our way.”

That was back in April. Now, it’s August and the bar is delightful. An opening day crowd could have told you the same thing. The Harte’s own 50 acres of land behind their businesses on 41, which they hope to develop, too. But the ongoing saga at Piney Point gives them a bit of a pause.

They can only hope that the lawsuit makes a resolution happen quicker.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No-swim advisory issued for several beaches in Sarasota County
Matthew Briganti
Arrest made in weekend homicide
hurricane michael makes landfall 2018
New hurricane forecast predicts even busier season
James Johns
North Port contractor charged with illegally dumping job waste
Katarina Vanfossen
Woman sentenced for hitting Manatee County deputy with stolen vehicle

Latest News

tucker
Mary Tucker brings home silver medal
grill
North Port man concerned with high grass in his neighborhood
biz vax
Businesses adding vaccine mandates
pp lawsuit
Piney Point lawsuit