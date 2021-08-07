Neighbors respond to Piney Point lawsuit

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A day after the Florida Department of Environmental Protection filed a lawsuit against the owner of Piney Point and word is getting around near the site.

Nobody might be more interested than Tamara Harte, owner of the newly opened Waypoint, a bar on Highway 41, about a mile away from Piney Point.

The Harte’s would have opened sooner, but the mess at Piney Point slowed things up, and closed their construction company just across the parking lot.

“You know, when that spill happened, we didn’t have access to our business for a week,” said Harte. “And I called Manatee County and the girl on the phone said at first it was the toxicity in the bay, and then it was the wall of water that was supposed to be coming our way.”

That was back in April. Now, it’s August and the bar is delightful. An opening day crowd could have told you the same thing. The Harte’s own 50 acres of land behind their businesses on 41, which they hope to develop, too. But the ongoing saga at Piney Point gives them a bit of a pause.

They can only hope that the lawsuit makes a resolution happen quicker.

