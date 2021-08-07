Inland rain won’t impact the coast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Inland storms stay inland this evening. We have been watching a few potent storms inland towards Highlands County. As the afternoon and evening have progressed, those storms have weakened but expect a few lingering showers far inland for the evening before clearing out late tonight.

Sunday looks to be another hot and muggy day with afternoon/ evening storms. Most of the day looks dry but rain chances increase inland then most more coastal into the evening and night hours. Around 50% of our area should see a shower before the day is over.

Scattered rain chances hang around through midweek before back down to isolated chances at the end of the week. However, temperatures remain toasty!

No swim advisories stay in effect for Ringling and Bird Key Park, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, Manasota Key, and Blind Pass due to unhealth levels of enterococcus. Continues to check beach conditions before heading out as many swim advisories are in place and red tide is still high along many Suncoast Beaches.

Tropical tracker (WWSB)

Tracking the tropics, we are watching three disturbances. Disturbance 1 is just off the African Coast and has a 30% chance of developing in the next 2 and 5 days. Meanwhile, Disturbance 2, 1,000 miles west of Cabo Verde, has a 20% chance of development in 2 days and 40% in the next 5 day. The third disturbance is the lowest chance of formation with a 0% in 2 days and 10% in 5 days. This third disturbance is several hundred miles west in the Windward Islands.

