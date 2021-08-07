A Hot Saturday, red tide continues and the tropics are waking up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re back to our typical rainy season weather pattern, which means hit-and-miss afternoon thunderstorms. And those storms will be more likely away from the beaches and at a minimum for Saturday. We are tracking three potential storms in the tropics. But these storms could be slow to develop and hold more into the open Atlantic, for now.

Red tide continues to be our major problem with the worst conditions in Florida right here along our Suncoast. Friday conditions for respiratory irritation were highest at Coquina Beach, but only Slight at Manatee, Nokomis, and Venice beaches. These conditions change from day to day. Whatever you do outside, the UV index is Extreme, meaning you can get a sunburn in 10 minutes, so sun protection is a must!

