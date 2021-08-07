COVID-19 testing site re-established in Sarasota
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday, regular COVID-19 testing returned to Sarasota in the form of a walk-up testing site at the Robert L. Taylor Community complex.
The City of Sarasota and the Sarasota County Department of Health is allowing those with or without symptoms to receive a free COVID-19 test as positive cases around the region continue to rise and break records.
The site was open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, but the location will stay open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through August 27. It will be closed on Sundays.
The location will offer both PCR and rapid testing for those that visit.
