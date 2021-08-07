Community cleanup event held in Newtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday, Sarasota County continued its program that tries to keep communities clean by letting residents throw large amounts of trash out for free.

“It provides an opportunity for everyone to clean up their neighborhoods and get rid of all their useless trash,” county code enforcement officer Robert Arciniega said. “It’s a benefit to the community, and to the state of Florida.”

Residents were able to drop off tires, wood and yard debris in any of the three available locations Saturday. The event is necessary for some residents that have too much garbage, but not everyone is able to make it.

“If we put it on the side of the road, the garbage man’s not going to take it, so hopefully next year they’ll implement a thing for some of the stuff to go on the side of the road in front of the houses,” Newtown resident Jimmy Smith said. “Because there’s a lot of elderly people in this neighborhood that don’t have transportation to bring the stuff that needs to be disposed of.”

Jimmy Smith does what any good neighbor does in this situation, and offers to take debris to these dumpsters for those that can’t take it themselves.

“I’ll go through and see if I can help somebody else also, you know what I mean?” Smith said. “Like you say, people pull up, say ‘can you come help’, so, a bunch of us have been here about 30, 40 years, we know each other, we look out for each other.”

The next Sarasota County community cleanup is set for October 2nd, in Osprey.

