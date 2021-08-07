Advertise With Us
Bradenton golfer wins gold medal at Olympics

PHOTO: AP NEWS
PHOTO: AP NEWS(AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, Nelly Korda, a Bradenton resident, took home Olympic gold in golf.

Korda is currently ranked as the number one player in the world.

The 23-year-old won the individual gold medal at 17-under par in Tokyo. She overcame an early double bogey in the final round, and credits a pep talk from her older sister Jessica Korda.

Jessica is also on the U.S Olympic team is is ranked as the 14th best player in the world.

