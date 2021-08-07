Bradenton golfer wins gold medal at Olympics

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, Nelly Korda, a Bradenton resident, took home Olympic gold in golf.

Korda is currently ranked as the number one player in the world.

The 23-year-old won the individual gold medal at 17-under par in Tokyo. She overcame an early double bogey in the final round, and credits a pep talk from her older sister Jessica Korda.

Jessica is also on the U.S Olympic team is is ranked as the 14th best player in the world.

