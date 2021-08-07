Back to school bash at Southside Baptist Church

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, the Southside Baptist Church on 2035 Magnolia St. held a free ‘Back to School’ bash from the Downtown Ministries organization.

The first 50 families received a bag of school supplies, and the event included games, food, popcorn, and water activities.

Downtown Ministries also hands out clothing and food in Bradenton to those in need several days of the week.

