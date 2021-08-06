Wind shift changes timing of storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a cloudy and soggy work week but that’s about to change as we head into the weekend. The area of low pressure which has been the driving force to the stormy weather this week is departing and high pressure is building in. This will switch around the winds to the SSE which is a big contrast to the onshore flow we’ve see lately.

This change in wind direction will bring a timing change to the storms. We will see mainly inland storms during the late morning and early afternoon which will move west toward the beaches later in the day. The abundant moisture is going to pull out as well which means we won’t see the 5-7 inches of rain but we will still see some heavy downpours with these scattered storms in the afternoon.

Still some scattered storms possible (wwsb)

Look for more sunshine as well with generally mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the morning and early afternoon and then increasing cloudiness later in the afternoon with a 40% chance for those typical summer storms. The high on Friday will be a little warmer due to a little more sunshine throughout the day. The normal high is 92 degrees and we will be fairly close to that by the early afternoon with the feels like temperature warming to 102 in the mid afternoon.

Over the weekend look for our typical summer pattern to be in full swing with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies along with a 40% chance for late day storms. The high will be around 90 each day with a heat index anywhere from 100 to 105 degrees during the mid to late afternoon.

In the tropics we are watching a weak system over a 1000 miles east of the Caribbean in the south Atlantic. This disturbance has little chance for developing over the next 5 days due to some shear. There is a strong tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic which now has a 70% chance for developing into a named storm over the course of the next 5 days. This one will more than likely just be a “fish” storm in that it will only impact the water as it moves toward the NW into the Central Atlantic next week.

For boaters look for winds out of the SSE at 5-10 knots switching around to the west later in the day as the sea breeze kicks in. Seas will be anywhere from 1 to 2 feet and look for a light chop on the waters.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.