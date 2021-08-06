Taylor Community Complex to host walk-up COVID-19 testing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Free walk-up COVID-19 testing will return to the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot through the end of August.

The testing site, at 1845 34th St., will be open Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting Monday, Aug. 9, testing will be available Mondays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Aug. 27. The site will be closed Sundays.

No appointment is necessary and anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms. Photo identification will be required. Spanish-speaking technicians will be on site.

PCR and antigen (rapid) testing will be offered, with PCR results provided in 24 hours and rapid testing results in 30 minutes.

The site will be operated by Sarasota-based Lab Services, in partnership with the Department of Health-Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is also available at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, at 5400 Old Bradenton Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. An appointment is not required.

