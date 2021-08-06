South county food drive set Aug. 27 at Braves’ spring training home

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Donations are being sought for a food distribution to be held Aug. 27, sponsored by the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program.

The event is set at Cool Today Park, at the Atlanta Braves stadium parking lot, with drive-thru and drop-off available from 9 a.m. to noon.

Local food pantries are overwhelmed with requests, so perishable and nonperishable items are desperately needed, organizers say.

On the 28th, members of the community are encouraged to donate both perishable and nonperishable food items, including meat, cheese, fruit, vegetables, eggs, milk, drinks, canned goods, baby food, canned goods, and other nonperishable items.

The drive is also collecting pet food for the National PTSD Association.

For the convenience of the residents of the Venice-North Port area, in addition to the drive-thru on Aug, 28, , nonperishable food only may be dropped off beginning Aug. 16 at the following locations:

In North Port: Fire Headquarters Station 81, Police Headquarters, and City Hall.

In Venice: Fire Stations 52 & 53, Police Public Safety Headquarters, and City Hall.

Tax-deductible cash donations are also being accepted by texting the word GIVE to 941-275-2032; donating online at mayorsfeedthehungry.org; or mailing a check to Mayors’ Feed the Hungry, PO Box 1992, Sarasota, FL 3423

The Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program is endorsed and sponsored by all nine mayors and both county commissions in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This volunteer organization collects food and funds to provide food and food gift cards to those in need through local food pantries.

