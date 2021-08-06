Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota Police launch 2021 red-light safety campaign

Sarasota Police Department officer observed Always Stop on Red Week.
Sarasota Police Department officer observed Always Stop on Red Week.(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department held a press event Friday morning to launch its yearly “Always Stop On Red” safety campaign.

“One of three Americans know someone who has been hurt of killed in a red-light running crash,” the department said on Twitter.

The event was organized by Sarasota resident Melissa Wandall, who’s husband, Mark, was killed by a driver running a red light in 2003. “People are wreaking havoc on our roadways,” Wandall said Friday. “National Stop on Red Week is a week to say, ‘Hey, let’s practice stopping on red, so we can make better decisions so we san save human lives.’”

Wandall quoted some sobering statistics: In Florida in 2020, there were 14,321 crashes; 682 injuries -- and 97 people were killed by drivers running red lights. “In the blink of an eye, somebody’s life changed because somebody made the decision not to stop on red.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No-swim advisory issued for several beaches in Sarasota County
Matthew Briganti
Arrest made in weekend homicide
hurricane michael makes landfall 2018
New hurricane forecast predicts even busier season
James Johns
North Port contractor charged with illegally dumping job waste
Katarina Vanfossen
Woman sentenced for hitting Manatee County deputy with stolen vehicle

Latest News

All Faiths Food Banks is just one food pantry that will benefit from this food drive.
South county food drive set Aug. 27 at Braves’ spring training home
Pfizer pop-up vaccination clinic set for Saturday at Riverview High
Siesta Key Beach.
Red tide levels increasing, report says
Two additional walk-up COVID testing clinics to open in Sarasota County