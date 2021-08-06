Sarasota Police launch 2021 red-light safety campaign

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department held a press event Friday morning to launch its yearly “Always Stop On Red” safety campaign.

“One of three Americans know someone who has been hurt of killed in a red-light running crash,” the department said on Twitter.

The event was organized by Sarasota resident Melissa Wandall, who’s husband, Mark, was killed by a driver running a red light in 2003. “People are wreaking havoc on our roadways,” Wandall said Friday. “National Stop on Red Week is a week to say, ‘Hey, let’s practice stopping on red, so we can make better decisions so we san save human lives.’”

Wandall quoted some sobering statistics: In Florida in 2020, there were 14,321 crashes; 682 injuries -- and 97 people were killed by drivers running red lights. “In the blink of an eye, somebody’s life changed because somebody made the decision not to stop on red.”

