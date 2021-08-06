Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Remember baseball coach who helped those with special needs

Rich Carroll
Rich Carroll(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Rich Carroll, a baseball lifer, coach, and founder of the Venice Challenger Baseball League for those with disabilities, died last month after a long illness at the age of 72.

On Thursday night, friends and family of the hundreds of ballplayers he impacted over the years took part in a Celebration of Life at the Field of Dreams he helped found, fund, and build.

“It made such an impact when we started this special needs journey that there were people who cheered us on, understood, and made us feel a part of the team, but also treated us like athletes and part of the team,” said Kristin Mikarts, mother of Zac, a ballplayer with Venice Challenger baseball.

Dozens of parents and athletes could have told you the same thing. A legend lost, but a legacy that lives on.

