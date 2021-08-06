Red tide levels increasing, report says

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday’s red tide report from Sarasota County reports debris removal efforts are underway and continuing levels of red tide in water samples.

Raking of beach debris, including dead fish and seaweed, was being conducted Friday on Siesta Key, Lido Key, South Lido and Turtle Beach, the report said. Staff reported mostly moderate respiratory irritation and minor marine debris.

Red Tide beach cleanup operations are underway on public beach areas and access points. Since clean-up operations began on Aug. 4, the county has removed approximately 12 tons of marine debris.

Elevated counts of red tide from water samples prompted the Florida Department of health to adjust signs to indicate red tide is present. Those beaches include:

Nokomis

North Jetty Park

Venice Beach

Service Club Park

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Park

Caspersen Beach Park

Manasota Beach

Blind Pass Beach Park

If numbers continue to increase, warnings will be extended to all county-run public beaches and boat ramps, Friday’s report said.

The beach status for Friday, Aug, 6:

Red tide levels for Aug; 6, 2021 (Sarasota County)

