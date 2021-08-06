Red Tide cleanup on Lido Beach begins

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Red Tide is hitting Suncoast beaches hard, and Sarasota County has started its Red Tide cleanup program to try and combat it.

But before tackling an emergency Red Tide cleanup, Sarasota County had to make sure they had the proper approval in place from the Department of Environmental Protection.

Sarasota County Parks and Recreation Director Nicole Rissler explained that in a press conference on Wednesday. Rissler said it normally requires a state of emergency to be allowed to clean all the beaches.

So, the county waited for their approvals. In the meantime, visitors didn’t want to stay too long with Red Tide in the area.

“We’ve been coming... We’ve been living in Sarasota, my parents have, for going on 15 to 20 years. So, it’s still a great spot, but it does seem like this year the Red Tide is particularly bad,” said Mark Turner, a visitor to Lido Beach.

And because it’s particularly bad, Sarasota County got their approval to clean every beach and remove Red Tide debris. They started that process on Wednesday.

“We will have operations through the rest of the week, through a variety of different cleaning, mechanical, handpicking,” said Rissler.

Due to the volume on Lido Beach, the county used a tractor to clean up the fish. They got a late start on Thursday due to some heavy rain, so the beach’s first visitors got to see just how much had washed ashore.

“It’s not as nice as it has been in the past,” said Turner. “The Red Tide is definitely having an effect. It doesn’t smell too good, and seeing all the dead fish is kind of sad. The beach is still pretty, but it does take away from the experience.”

