Pfizer pop-up vaccination clinic set for Saturday at Riverview High

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pop-up, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, at Riverview High School, the Sarasota County Department of Health–Sarasota announced Friday.

The Pfizer vaccination clinic is for anyone age 12 and up, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the school, located at 1 Ram Way, Sarasota.

No appointments are needed, and first or second doses will be available.

If students are fully vaccinated, they will not have to be quarantined out of school or sports if they are exposed to COVID-19 unless they show symptoms.

A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years of age and must sign a consent form. Consent forms are required and are available on-site.

