Pet of the Week: Meet Simba, a special needs pup
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Introducing Simba, a friendly 8 year-old pup who doesn’t let his blindness slow him down.
Simba is looking for a family where he’ll be the only dog in the house, and hoping for a good setup that will work well with his vision issues.
If you’re interested in meeting him, call The Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch at 941-361-1071.
