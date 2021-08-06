Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Meet Simba, a special needs pup

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Introducing Simba, a friendly 8 year-old pup who doesn’t let his blindness slow him down.

Simba is looking for a family where he’ll be the only dog in the house, and hoping for a good setup that will work well with his vision issues.

If you’re interested in meeting him, call The Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch at 941-361-1071.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No-swim advisory issued for several beaches in Sarasota County
Matthew Briganti
Arrest made in weekend homicide
hurricane michael makes landfall 2018
New hurricane forecast predicts even busier season
James Johns
North Port contractor charged with illegally dumping job waste
Katarina Vanfossen
Woman sentenced for hitting Manatee County deputy with stolen vehicle

Latest News

Alec the Akita
Pet of the Week: Alec the Akita
Slim the Sheppard
Pet of the Week: Slim the Sheppard
Rhonda the Kitten
Pet of the Week: Rhonda the Orange Tabby
Honey the adoptable Akita.
Pet of the Week: Honey the Akita