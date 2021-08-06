Pet of the Week: Meet Simba, a special needs pup

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Introducing Simba, a friendly 8 year-old pup who doesn’t let his blindness slow him down.

Simba is looking for a family where he’ll be the only dog in the house, and hoping for a good setup that will work well with his vision issues.

If you’re interested in meeting him, call The Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch at 941-361-1071.

