No swim advisory for several Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota has issues a “no swim” advisory for various beaches along the county coastline due to unhealthy levels of enterococcus bacteria in the waters.

Those beaches include: North Lido Beach, Longboat Key, Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, Casperson Beach, Manasota Key, and Blind Pass.

Enterococcus bacteria is a result of “wastewater treatment plant effluent, leaking septic systems, stormwater runoff, sewage discharged or dumped from recreational boats, domestic animal and wildlife waste, improper land application of manure or sewage, and runoff from manure storage areas, pastures, rangelands, and feedlots,” according to The United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Enterococci bacteria in the water is a indicator of the presence of fecal material within the water. Although enterococci does not directly harm humans, its presence indicates thats other disease-causing agents are likely present.

For some Suncoast visitors, they were unaware of the advisory. Cory Adelsberger, a visitor from Pennsylvania, was not aware of the bacteria but had a positive outlook. “It is a little bit of a kick but you have to make the best of it. We traveled 1,500 miles so I’m not going to sit and pout,” Adelsberger explained.

New samples were taken today to be evaluated but no word has been released on the latest levels. For no the those beaches will remain in a no swim advisory until further notice.

