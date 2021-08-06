Advertise With Us
Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A new poll shows most Americans support the Centers for Disease Control’s new mask recommendations.

A Quinnipiac University survey indicates that 61% of responders agree with it.

About a third oppose mask recommendations.

A 55% majority wants to see masks required in schools.

Both issues are split largely along party lines.

More than half of the responders support vaccine mandates for healthcare and government employees.

Fewer than half want such requirements for students or business workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

